Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Botswana President Khama

Botswana has issued a warrant of arrest for its former president Ian Khama.
According to a statement, this is linked to the possession of illegal firearms.
It says Khama should be arrested on sight together with former state intelligence boss Isaac Kgosi, suspended police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and Victor Paledi, a former deputy secretary in the youth, gender, sport, and culture ministry.
The former president is believed to be in hiding in South Africa.
Khama recently told the media he was a victim of political persecution and will soon be returning to his home country.
