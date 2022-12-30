iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Botswana President Khama

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
16 seconds ago 1 min read

Botswana has issued a warrant of arrest for its former president Ian Khama.

According to a statement, this is linked to the possession of illegal firearms.

It says Khama should be arrested on sight together with former state intelligence boss Isaac Kgosi, suspended police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and Victor Paledi, a former deputy secretary in the youth, gender, sport, and culture ministry.

The former president is believed to be in hiding in South Africa.

Khama recently told the media he was a victim of political persecution and will soon be returning to his home country.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gauteng Government To Host Memorial Service For Boksburg Blast Victims

10 mins ago
1 min read

Court Raises Concerns Over Safety Of Maselspoort Resort Attack Accused

13 mins ago
1 min read

Measles Outbreak Spreads To 5 Provinces – NICD

16 mins ago
2 min read

Health Department Is Failing SA’s Medical Graduates – Sumatu

20 mins ago
1 min read

Death Toll In Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Rises To 27

1 day ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Blackouts Pushed To Stage 4

1 day ago
1 min read

Three Arrested For Alleged Racism At Resort

1 day ago
5 min read

Zelenskyy Thanks Troops For Standing Stong As Russian Forces Flee Kreminna

3 days ago
1 min read

Boksburg Explosion Death Toll Rises To 18

3 days ago
1 min read

Police Probe Alleged Racism At Free State Resort

3 days ago
1 min read

Mbalula Appeals For Safe Driving During Festive Season

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Botswana President Khama

16 seconds ago
4 min read

Soccer Star Pele Dies At 82

3 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government To Host Memorial Service For Boksburg Blast Victims

10 mins ago
1 min read

Court Raises Concerns Over Safety Of Maselspoort Resort Attack Accused

13 mins ago

Share