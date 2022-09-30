iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Out Leadership Team For The France, Benelux, And Africa Region

24 mins ago 1 min read

Pierre Branco, General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery for the France, Benelux and Africa region, announced today his new leadership team with immediate effect.

Branco said: “The new leadership team will work with me on writing the next chapters for our organization with a ‘one company’ mindset. I am convinced that we have the content, brands, talents and passion to grow our business even further and position ourselves strongly for the future in a competitive and challenging region that is also full of opportunities.”

  • Romain Carbonne will manage the Insights and Research teams across the region
  • Guillaume Coffin will lead the region’s Affiliate Sales, Ad Sales and Content Licensing
  • Yves Elalouf will lead the retail business for the region across Home Entertainment (Video, Games & Digital) and Consumer Products
  • Tatiana Lagewaard will lead Content & Programming for General Entertainment (GE) and factual brands in the region, including Local Unscripted Productions for discovery+ and Discovery networks
  • Stephane Queneudec will continue to lead the French Theatrical Local Production business reporting to Pierre Branco and will have a dual role, also managing the Content Licensing team reporting to Guillaume Coffin
  • Gregory Schuber will lead Group Marketing & PR for the region. Marketing and PR teams for GE and factual brands and Content Licensing in the region will, therefore, now report to Gregory
  • Olivier Snanoudj will continue in his role as head of Theatrical Distribution for France & Benelux

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

How To Build A Meaningful Financial Heritage For Your Children

46 mins ago
5 min read

SA’s 2022 Eco-Champions Recognised At The ‘Glamorously Green’ Ecologic Awards

1 hour ago
5 min read

Datacentrix Healthcare Indaba 2022 Focuses On Urgent Requirement For Accelerated Digital Transformation In Healthcare

22 hours ago
2 min read

South African Author Releases First Ever NFT Sculpture For A Book Cover

23 hours ago
2 min read

Examining the Colonial Roots of Ghana’s North-South Development Divide

2 days ago
Ukheshe And Paycorp
2 min read

Ukheshe And Paycorp Boost Cardless Cash Withdrawals At Cash Express Branded ATMs

1 month ago
3 min read

Clever Ways To Make The Most Of Your Leftovers

1 month ago
3 min read

HUB Brings Diverse Artists To Riebeek Valley For Solo Studios Weekend

2 months ago
4 min read

The Missing Link: Need For Private Sector To Take Up Its Role As A Powerful Partner In Advancing Gender Equality In SA

2 months ago
3 min read

Kedibone Tsiloane Drives The Innovative Difference

2 months ago
3 min read

Mar-a-Lago Home In Florida Raided By FBI – Trump

2 months ago
4 min read

The Impact Of Climate Change On Health And Healthcare

2 months ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How SA’s Cloud Market Is Finally Maturing

9 mins ago
1 min read

Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Out Leadership Team For The France, Benelux, And Africa Region

24 mins ago
3 min read

How To Build A Meaningful Financial Heritage For Your Children

46 mins ago
4 min read

7 South African Dishes You’d Want To Be A Traveller For

56 mins ago

Share