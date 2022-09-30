Pierre Branco, General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery for the France, Benelux and Africa region, announced today his new leadership team with immediate effect.

Branco said: “The new leadership team will work with me on writing the next chapters for our organization with a ‘one company’ mindset. I am convinced that we have the content, brands, talents and passion to grow our business even further and position ourselves strongly for the future in a competitive and challenging region that is also full of opportunities.”

Romain Carbonne will manage the Insights and Research teams across the region

Guillaume Coffin will lead the region's Affiliate Sales, Ad Sales and Content Licensing

Yves Elalouf will lead the retail business for the region across Home Entertainment (Video, Games & Digital) and Consumer Products

Tatiana Lagewaard will lead Content & Programming for General Entertainment (GE) and factual brands in the region, including Local Unscripted Productions for discovery+ and Discovery networks

Stephane Queneudec will continue to lead the French Theatrical Local Production business reporting to Pierre Branco and will have a dual role, also managing the Content Licensing team reporting to Guillaume Coffin

Gregory Schuber will lead Group Marketing & PR for the region. Marketing and PR teams for GE and factual brands and Content Licensing in the region will, therefore, now report to Gregory

Olivier Snanoudj will continue in his role as head of Theatrical Distribution for France & Benelux

