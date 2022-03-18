War In Ukraine Could’ve Been Avoided – Ramaphosa

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s stance on the war in Ukraine aims to help find resolutions to the conflict.
He maintains that this is done through dialogue, mediation, and negotiation.
Ramaphosa also says the war could’ve been avoided if Nato heeded the warning signs.
He adds that the use of force or violation of international law can’t be tolerated.
Ramaphosa says the country is resisting calls to take a confrontational stance on Russia.
