iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

War In Ukraine Could’ve Been Avoided – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

2 hours ago 1 min read

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s stance on the war in Ukraine aims to help find resolutions to the conflict.

He maintains that this is done through dialogue, mediation, and negotiation.

Ramaphosa also says the war could’ve been avoided if Nato heeded the warning signs.

He adds that the use of force or violation of international law can’t be tolerated.

Ramaphosa says the country is resisting calls to take a confrontational stance on Russia.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mkhwebane Given 10 days To Defend Herself Against Suspension

2 hours ago
1 min read

UDM Joins State Of Disaster Court Action

2 hours ago
2 min read

1 682 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kulula And BA Back In The Skies

24 hours ago
1 min read

Proposed COVID-19 Regulations Open For Comment

24 hours ago
1 min read

Positive Change Is Coming – Ramaphosa

24 hours ago
1 min read

Mbali Ntuli Announces Resignation From The DA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 980 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Parliamentary Inquiry To Resume Work Into Public Protector’s Fitness

2 days ago
1 min read

NPA To Prioritise Corruption Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Government Slammed For State Of Disaster Extension

2 days ago
1 min read

Huawei, Government Reach Agreement On Local Staff

2 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

UN: Ukraine’s Humanitarian Situation Worsening Daily

2 mins ago
4 min read

How To Add Happiness To Your Life This International Day Of Happiness

12 mins ago
3 min read

Priced Out Of The Medical Aid Market? Here Are Your Options

19 mins ago
3 min read

International Internships For Local Students

22 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer