Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years

33 mins ago 1 min read

But only a handful of places offer multiday tours. Conceived by tour operator Asilia Africa and Schutte, this five-day trip through the lands of the Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association was created to encourage travelers to experience the less trafficked areas north of Maasai Mara National Reserve, some of which can be reached only on foot. These 15 conservancies comprise 600 square miles of private land owned by local Maasai but leased to investors like Asilia Africa. Bordering the reserve, they allow for the expansion of the Mara ecosystem and free movement of animals. More than 14,500 landowners have leased their property to the association so far, earning up to $5 million collectively. This unique economy, built on the pillars of community and wildlife, has created jobs for more than 2,000 people in the hospitality and wildlife sectors.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

