Walk A Mile In My Shoes – A Journey Of Hope

On Monday, 4 May 2020 Red Bull TV launches a captivating series of stories about inspirational South Africans, Walk A Mile in My Shoes. The six-part series takes an insightful look into the lives of six social entrepreneurs who have developed innovative and groundbreaking initiatives to help the communities in which they live. Their solutions are often much bigger than just their communities, addressing health, safety, education and society.

Episode 1 follows Bathabile Mpofu from Durban who is part of the Red Bull social entrepreneurs alumni. Inspired by her dream of becoming a doctor but not having access to proper science facilities, she wasn’t able to study to be a doctor. She then decided to make science accessible to kids everywhere by developing a mini science kit called ChemStart for high school pupils to use at home and school.

Musa Hope Mapheto from Limpopo is featured in Episode 2. Hope is the founder of My Tomorrow Academy which reduces the ill health from the resale of used vegetable oil by producing biodiesel. Hope collects used vegetable oil from various fast food outlets in Pretoria and Johannesburg which limits the possibility of used oil being bleached and sold to people.

Episode 3 shines the spotlight on Limpopo born and bred Murendeni Mafumo – the founder of Kusini Water. Kusini Water is a locally designed solar-powered water purification system that uses an activated carbon filter made from locally sourced Macadamia nut shells in combination with locally combined nano-fibres. to provide safe drinking water in rural areas.

Wandisile Nqeketho from Cape Town is highlighted in Episode 4 and he is the brainchild behind 18 Gangster Museum in Khayelitsha. 18 Gangster Museum, a living museum built from shipping containers, to explain the human cost of gang life in his community. The proceeds made from the museum enables Wandisile to send learners to school without their parents being burdened by the pressures of paying school fees.

Episode 5 follows Xabiso Lombo who originally hails from the Eastern Cape, but currently resides in Cape Town. Xabiso is the co-founder of Guardian Gabriel, a personal safety company whose primary offering is a panic button which allows the user to send an SMS with their exact location to friends and family in case of an emergency. Guardian Gabriel is a wearable, state-of-the-art panic button that operates entirely without the victim’s use of a smartphone.

Zuko Mandlakazi from Johannesburg is highlighted in Episode 6 of Walk A Mile In My Shoes. Zuko is the mastermind behind Senso, an innovative wrist armband that assists the hearing impaired and hard-of-hearing individuals by picking up sounds and communicating them to the user through vibration and colour-coded LED lights. The device provides the convenience of alerting through vibration and light instead of sound, which can be distorted in the presence of other external noise.

Social entrepreneurs continue to drive positive change in their respective communities while inspiring the masses to get their visions off the ground.

The captivating series of stories about inspirational South Africans, Walk A Mile in My Shoes will be available for viewing here from Monday, 4th May 2020 at 09h00.

Be sure not to miss a single episode of Walk A Mile in My Shoes only on Red Bull TV from Monday, 4 May 2020.

