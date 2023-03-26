iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Wales Snatch Late Goal To Draw With Croatia

REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
6 mins ago 1 min read

A last-gasp goal by debutant Nathan Broadhead earned Wales a 1-1 away draw with Croatia in the opening match of the their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign on Saturday.

Wales played their first match since their talisman Gareth Bale retired from the sport in January after making a record 111 appearances.

Andrej Kramaric fired a shot from outside the box early in the first half but Wales keeper Danny Ward made an impressive one-handed save.

Croatia broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Kramaric managed to break free from his marker to rifle in the ball from outside the box.

In the second half Wales tried to dominate proceedings by speeding up the game and testing the Croatia defence.

Second-half substitute Broadhead rescued a point for the visitors three minutes into stoppage time when he steered the ball home at the far post after a long throw in.

Turkey beat Armenia 2-1 in the other Group D match earlier on Saturday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Argentina FA Training Facility Renamed After Messi

17 seconds ago
3 min read

Rybakina Rallies Past Badosa, Potapova Upsets Gauff In Miami

2 mins ago
1 min read

England’s Kane Tells PM Sunak He Aims To Be Premier League Record Scorer

4 mins ago
2 min read

Bayern Squad Among Best And Can Challenge For Every Title – Tuchel

16 mins ago
2 min read

Germany Kick Off Euro 2024 Mission With Friendly Win Over Peru

19 mins ago
2 min read

Windies Skipper Smashes His Side To T20 Win Over South Africa

13 hours ago
2 min read

‍Qatar’s Al Thani Submits New US$6 billion Bid For Manchester United – Report

13 hours ago
2 min read

France Already Firing On All Cylinders As New Chapter Begins

13 hours ago
2 min read

England Not Winning Euro 2024 Would Be A Failure – Maguire

13 hours ago
1 min read

Piquet Ordered To Pay $950k For Racist, Homophobic Comments

1 day ago
1 min read

Afghan Skipper Rashid Hails Maiden T20 Win Against Pakistan

1 day ago
2 min read

Son’s Two-Goal Show Delights New South Korea Boss Klinsmann

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Argentina FA Training Facility Renamed After Messi

17 seconds ago
3 min read

Rybakina Rallies Past Badosa, Potapova Upsets Gauff In Miami

2 mins ago
1 min read

England’s Kane Tells PM Sunak He Aims To Be Premier League Record Scorer

4 mins ago
1 min read

Wales Snatch Late Goal To Draw With Croatia

6 mins ago

Share