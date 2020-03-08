Sun. Mar 8th, 2020

Wales Skipper Wants World Rugby To Act After Marler Penis Grab

Alun Wyn Jones said he hopes World Rugby will act after England prop Joe Marler grabbed the Welsh skipper’s penis during Saturday’s Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

The 34-year-old Welsh lock showed admirable restraint during the incident but said he hoped there would be some comeback from the sport’s governing body, World Rugby.

“It’s tough. Hopefully World Rugby will have a look at it,” said Jones after his side lost 33-30.

“Joe is a good bloke and lots happens on a rugby field. After 138 Tests, I know if I react it’s a red card.”

Jones, whose side’s slim hopes of retaining their Six Nations title disappeared with a third successive defeat, said the incident and its aftermath had left him frustrated.

“It’s difficult as captain because you feel you can’t speak to the referee about anything,” he said.

“I looked at the touch judge but he didn’t see what happened, which is fine. A lot of footage was shown, a lot of supporters have seen what happened, it’s just very frustrating.

“We talk a lot about the TMO footage and review but not a lot’s happened.”

As for how Jones and Marler greeted each other at the end of the match, the Welsh captain said: “I shook his hand and that was it.”

AFP

