iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Wales Beat England In Controversial Six Nations Clash

Photo by M. Cooper on Unsplash

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Wales remained on course for the most unlikely of Six Nations Grand Slams after they beat an indisciplined England 40-24 in a controversial match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales led 17-14 at halftime with tries by Josh Adams and Liam Williams – the first after England were caught napping following a huddle as Dan Biggar found his winger with a kick to the corner and the second after the TMO ruled what seemed a knock-on in the build-up to be legal.

England, who again gave away far too many penalties, stayed in touch with an Anthony Watson try and the boot of Owen Farrell. Sharp tries by opposing scrumhalves Kieran Hardy and Ben Youngs made it 24-all heading into the final quarter.

However, England continued to give away penalties and replacement Welsh flyhalf Callum Sheedy punished them mercilessly, landing three kicks, before Cory Hill finished things off with a late try as Wales secured a bonus point and the Triple Crown after earlier wins over Ireland and Scotland.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Tuchel Hails Fernandes Ahead Of United Test

4 hours ago
2 min read

Best Is Yet To Come – Farrell

4 hours ago
2 min read

Brighton’s Dunk Slams Officiating

4 hours ago
2 min read

No Team Could Cope With Liverpool’s Injuries – Robertson

4 hours ago
2 min read

Steve Bruce Fears The Worst Over Injuries After Wolves Draw

4 hours ago
1 min read

El Ghazi Gives Villa Win At Leeds

15 hours ago
2 min read

West Brom Win As Brighton Pay Penalty Amid VAR Chaos

15 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Do Not Need Summer Rebuild – Klopp

1 day ago
2 min read

Guardiola Is The Heston Blumenthal Of Football – Moyes

1 day ago
3 min read

Rejuvenated Alli Back In The Mix For Mourinho

1 day ago
2 min read

Solskjaer Backs Goal-Shy Martial

1 day ago
2 min read

Moyes Uneasy Over Return Of Fans

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Reports 1 447 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
2 min read

Tuchel Hails Fernandes Ahead Of United Test

4 hours ago
2 min read

Best Is Yet To Come – Farrell

4 hours ago
2 min read

Brighton’s Dunk Slams Officiating

4 hours ago