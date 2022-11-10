iAfrica

Wakanda Forever: Black Panther Is Inspired By Africa

3 hours ago 1 min read

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever says they drew inspiration for their characters in the sequel from Africa. Winston Duke, in particular, was inspired by the Igbo community, on which he based M’baku’s character.

The African premiere took place on Sunday, November 6, in Lagos, Nigeria, and was described by the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, as “as significant as it gets.” The second installment follows the people of Wakanda as they fight to protect their country from intervening world powers and a new formidable threat in the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death.

BBC

