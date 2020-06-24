Waiting Game for Lilongwe

Share with your network!

Vote counting started in Malawi on Tuesday at 6pm after polls closed. The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter the 6.8 million voters who went to the polls to elect a president in an election that took place in a largely calm and peaceful atmosphere, according to observers. Albert Tebulo, monitor of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, DPP; told the press: “We had no difficulties during the voting process, from opening at 6am to closing at 6pm. Everyone was able to freely elect the candidate of their choice without being intimidated.” Malawians were called to the polls for the second time in a year, after the cancellation of the May 2019 presidential election that resulted in the victory of incumbent President Peter Mutharika. According to the new rules in force since this year, more than 50% of the votes must now be cast to be elected in the first round. If not, a second round is required to decide between the first two. The electoral commission has until July 3 to announce the results.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!