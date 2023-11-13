Wage Talks Between City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane says wage negotiations between the metro and trade union Samwu are still ongoing as the city’s three-month strike comes to a conclusion.

Workers associated with Samwu returned to work on Monday after being out of work for over three months due to a salary dispute.

In certain cases, the walkout became violent, with 15 people imprisoned for instigating violence and over 100 sacked.

The city stated that tensions in the city had subsided when the negotiations were turned up to the CCMA.

Selby Bokaba, spokeswoman for the City of Tshwane, stated, “Today they are also continuing.” We haven’t made much progress that can be reported as a resolution or anything. The negotiations, as you mentioned, are being held by the CCMA and are being held in a cordial spirit.”