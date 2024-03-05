WADA Suspends South Africa’s Doping Control Lab

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has rescinded the accreditation of the South African Doping Control Laboratory in Bloemfontein.

The facility will be suspended from carrying out any anti-doping activities for the next six months after failing to meet international standards.

WADA decided to suspend operations following a recommendation from the Laboratory Expert Advisory Group.

The group found that the Bloemfontein-based lab did not meet the compulsory international standard in multiple respects, including non-conformities with technical documents.

The lab will be allowed to address its shortcomings during the suspension period as well as any others that may be identified during upcoming site visits.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport could not be reached for comment and it remains to be seen what the suspension could mean for athletes who have returned positive tests from the lab.