W. Cape Reiterates Objection To Closing Schools Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

The Western Cape government has reiterated its objection to public schools being closed again.

On Thursday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government schools would be closed from 27 July until 24 August.

During his weekly virtual media briefing on Friday morning, Premier Alan Winde said in vulnerable, and high-density areas in particular, it’s safer for children to be in school.

“Absolute absence of using science data to advise the opening or closing. It is wagging the dog here. So, [we are] definitely in support of keeping our schools open.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA), which is also the governing party in the Western Cape, has said it is heading to court to challenge government’s decision to temporarily close schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim leader John Steenhuisen held a virtual media briefing following the announcement.

Independent schools have, however, not been affected and will continue with the academic school year to make up for lost time.

Steenhuisen said that the decision would perpetuate inequality and went against scientific advice.

