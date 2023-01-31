iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Vulnerable South Africans Now Eligible For 5th COVID-19 Booster

A resident of a nursing home reacts as she gets an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine in Cologne, Germany, Dec. 27, 2020.
1 day ago 1 min read

The National Department of Health (DoH) said that South Africans could now receive additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The department said that people aged 50 years and older were now eligible to receive a fifth COVID-19 booster dose.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said this was in line with an announcement by Minister of Health Joe Phaahla earlier this month.

Mohale said people between 18 and 49 years of age were eligible to receive another dose to make up a total of four doses of either the J&J or Pfizer vaccine.

“The waiting period between the last dose and this additional dose should be at least 180 days or six months.

“All adults aged 18 years and older who are registered on the EVDS [Electronic Vaccination Data System] as being immunocompromised will also be eligible to receive an additional booster dose 180 days after their last dose,” Mohale said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cape Town Mayor Urges Residents To Reduce Water Usage

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls For State Of Disaster On Energy Crisis At ANC Lekgotla

1 day ago
1 min read

Petrol And Diesel Prices Set To Rise

1 day ago
1 min read

SA’s First COVID-19 jab Ready For Trials

3 days ago
1 min read

CoCT Plans To Shield Capetonians From Power Cuts Within 3 Years – Hill-Lewis

5 days ago
1 min read

Modernise Basic Education System – Ramaphosa

5 days ago
1 min read

New Johannesburg Mayor To Be Elected On Friday

5 days ago
1 min read

Unions Reveal Culture Of Fear At Eskom

5 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Set To Provide Recovery Plan For Basic Education Sector

6 days ago
2 min read

Not Implementing Eskom Tariff Hike Could Be Disastrous – Experts

6 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Tshwane Owes Eskom R1.4bn

6 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Announces Stage 5 Blackouts

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Inospace Calls On The Government To Offer Financial Relief To Thousands Of Small Businesses Affected By Rolling Blackouts

40 seconds ago
4 min read

Achieving A Frictionless Customer Experience In Fintech

39 mins ago
3 min read

Learners And Schools Benefit From Measurable, Meaningful Impact Of Holistic Health And Nutrition Initiative

2 hours ago
3 min read

Joburg School Launches R750 000 eSports Scholarship

1 day ago

Share