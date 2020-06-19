Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Vouchers Worth R98m Handed To Almost 3,000 KZN Small Farmers

8 mins ago 1 min read

Thubelihle Zondi was among small farmers who has received a voucher to assist them cope with the effects of coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.

Close to 3,000 small-holder farmers in KwaZulu-Natal are in high spirits after they received COVID-19 relief vouchers worth R98 million.

The national agriculture department has set aside R1,2 billion to assist small-holder farmers across the country in a bid to cushion them against losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus.

KZN Agriculture MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said they had struggled to reach farmers with disabilities but were proud to have impacted women and young farmers.

“One-thousand-one-hundred and nineteen of women have benefitted from this relief and about 500 youth-owned enterprises have benefitted.”

Thubelihle Zondi – a young cattle breeder who has received a voucher valued at R50,000 – said this would go a long way.

“The support will assist us in the constraints that were facing during production and it will help us reach our targets.”

Agriculture officials in the province say the funds had been distributed on the basis of the individual needs of farmers.

EWN

