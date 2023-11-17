Vote Counting from Liberia’s Presidential Runoff is Underway

With opposition leader Joseph Boakai holding a slight lead over incumbent George Weah. Early results from about one-fifth of Liberia’s polling stations showed Boakai winning just under 51% of the vote, with Weah close behind at slightly over 49%. The two candidates entered a runoff after both failed to secure more than half of the vote in the first round of voting. Over 2.4 million people cast their ballots last month in the first round of voting, which gave 57-year-old Weah a slight lead over his political rival Boakai, 78. National and foreign observers have said that the election has been held fairly and peacefully, citing only a few minor incidents, despite fears over the safety and openness of the election.

SOURCE: VOA