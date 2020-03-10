Vodacom To Reduce Data Prices By 30% From April

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.
Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.
Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.
He said this was a victory for South Africans: “Effective from 1 April 2020, prices will come down by over 30% across all channels. For example, one gigabyte of data will drop from R149 to more than R99 per gigabyte.”
More Stories
Plunging Global Oil Prices Could Mean Good News For Motorists: AA
Rand Tumbles To 4-Year Low As Panic Selling In Asia Deepens Rout
5 Reasons Why People Love Rewards Offerings
We Need Global Solidarity In Health More Than Ever Before
Green-Homes In Demand As Electricity And Water Crises Persist
SA Slips Into Technical Recession After 1.4% GDP Contraction In 4th Quarter