Tue. Mar 10th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Vodacom To Reduce Data Prices By 30% From April

Vodacom To Reduce Data Prices By 30% From April
3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.

Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.

Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.

He said this was a victory for South Africans: “Effective from 1 April 2020, prices will come down by over 30% across all channels. For example, one gigabyte of data will drop from R149 to more than R99 per gigabyte.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Plunging Global Oil Prices Could Mean Good News For Motorists: AA

4 hours ago
2 min read

Rand Tumbles To 4-Year Low As Panic Selling In Asia Deepens Rout

1 day ago
4 min read

5 Reasons Why People Love Rewards Offerings

6 days ago
2 min read

We Need Global Solidarity In Health More Than Ever Before

6 days ago
3 min read

Green-Homes In Demand As Electricity And Water Crises Persist

6 days ago
1 min read

SA Slips Into Technical Recession After 1.4% GDP Contraction In 4th Quarter

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Vodacom To Reduce Data Prices By 30% From April

3 mins ago
1 min read

Nzimande To Launch Probe Into Alleged Corruption At Universities

7 mins ago
2 min read

Gauteng’s First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Recovering Well: Masuku

11 mins ago
1 min read

Motsoaledi To Foreign Nationals: Reintegrate Into SA Society Or Go Home

17 mins ago