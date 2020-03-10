Vodacom To Reduce Data Prices By 30% From April

Share with your network!

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.

Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.

Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.

He said this was a victory for South Africans: “Effective from 1 April 2020, prices will come down by over 30% across all channels. For example, one gigabyte of data will drop from R149 to more than R99 per gigabyte.”

EWN

