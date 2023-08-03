Following the group stages match against Argentina, Native Nosi from South Africa received a $5,000 grant from Visa. Throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, Visa is delivering a win for women on and off the pitch.

The grants are provided to help the women business owners thrive with critical capital to grow and sustain their businesses. First-ever extension of the coveted Visa Player of the Match athlete award supports WSMBs with $500,000 in total grant funding across the 64 matches and potentially 32 qualifying countries.

The program stems from Visa’s multi-year commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs’ access to financial resources and inclusion in the global economy. There is an undeniable link between sports and business success: In Visa research, eight in ten (82%) WSMB owners agreed that participating in sports impacts a person’s success in business.

Native Nosi, is a female owned beekeeping company specialising in local raw honey production, founded by Mokgadi Mabela. The grant announcement was made on Friday, 28 July 2023 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As the Worldwide FIFA Women’s Football partner, Visa’s investment in women’s football has advocated for equity, inclusion, and creating meaningful connections with athletes, fans, and communities worldwide.

Learn more about Visa’s long-standing commitment to championing women in sport and business at Visa.com