Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Visa Free Travel to Egypt

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

While European countries are opening their borders officially today [15 June], most of Africa is still under lockdown. Egypt however announced it will reopen borders to tourists 1 July. Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation also agreed to a 50% discount on accommodation and landing fees in all tourist cities for charter trips as part of the strategy to revive the country’s tourism sector.  Some beaches will reopen from 1 July: the Red Sea, South Sinai and Marsa Matruh. ‘We chose these three governorates because they are coastal, far from the main centres, and have reported the lowest numbers of virus infections,’ said Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani. Tunisia is also opening its borders to Europe and Algeria from 27 June.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

7 mins ago
1 min read

Black Owned Resorts across Africa

10 mins ago
1 min read

Turning South Africa’s 4Star Hotels into Quarantine Zones

12 mins ago
1 min read

Living in Ghana as an African American

14 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s First Black Miss Universe Uses Platform to Fight Racism

18 mins ago
1 min read

The Art Movement Bringing Fun and Frivolity to Portrayals of Africa

21 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Visa Free Travel to Egypt

4 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

7 mins ago
1 min read

Black Owned Resorts across Africa

10 mins ago
1 min read

Turning South Africa’s 4Star Hotels into Quarantine Zones

12 mins ago