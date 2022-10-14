Virus Spike Spotted In Three Provinces

An increase of SARS-COV-2 RNA has been spotted in Limpopo, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

SARS-COV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.

It’s a cause for concern as it comes after months of calm.

The spike was picked up by the Medical Research council’s Wastewater Surveillance Programme.

It’s noticed week-on-week increases.

“After months of relative calm, we suddenly started seeing a sharp increase in the concentration of SARS COV-2,” said Prof Angela Mathee.

“Initially in Cape Town last week there was a sharp increase in the concentration, especially in the treatment plant.”

