iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Violent Crimes Rise alarmingly In SA

Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
29 mins ago 1 min read

Close to 1,000 women were killed in South Africa in just the last three months alone while close to 600 children have lost their lives since April.

Women and children continue to bear the brunt of violent crimes in the country.

In total, a staggering 7,002 people were killed across South Africa in the past three months.

This is contained in the latest crime statistics released on Wednesday by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele said over 13,000 women were victims of assault with intend to cause grievous bodily harm between July and September 2022 and 1,277 women were victims of attempted murder.

“Shockingly, in just six months, 558 children were killed in South Africa from April to the end of September 2022,” Cele said.

Police are investigating attempted murder dockets of 294 children from July to September 2022.

He said 1,895 Assault GBH cases, with children as victims, were opened with the police during this reporting period.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes

16 mins ago
1 min read

Mayor Phalatse Faces No-Confidence Motion

21 mins ago
1 min read

Zim President Mnangagwa Calls For Political Tolerance

25 mins ago
1 min read

Correctional Services To Appeal Zuma Judgment

33 mins ago
1 min read

Gordhan Slams ‘DA Grandstanding’

38 mins ago
2 min read

Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com feature Online Course for Africans in food systems businesses

10 hours ago
1 min read

No Taxi Services In Western Cape As SANTACO Stay Away Continues

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Sector Workers Embark On Nationwide Strike

2 days ago
2 min read

Zuma Must Return To Jail – DA

2 days ago
3 min read

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries

6 days ago
1 min read

Second pupil in ICU After Vlakfontein School Stabbing

6 days ago
1 min read

Hout Bay Taxi Association Calls Out CoCT Over Permit Delays

6 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How To Stay Safe On (And Off) South African Roads This Festive Season

5 mins ago
4 min read

Digitisation For A Connected Future

8 mins ago
3 min read

Fans Hold On To Hope Despite No African World Cup Wins Yet

13 mins ago
4 min read

Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes

16 mins ago

Share