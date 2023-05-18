Violence in Sudan Spreads

Hundreds of people have died in the Sudanese region of West Darfur, as fighting between the two rival military factions battling control in the country escalated as well as drawing in local militia groups. The most recent uptick of violence in the city of El-Geneina took place between Friday and Monday, the second time in three weeks that the capital of Sudan’s West Darfur province saw intense violence. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, El-Geneina resident Alzahawi Idriss said that attacks came to a halt after “three consecutive days of intense fighting” left tens of thousands homeless. This recent escalation of violence comes after a significant bout of fighting in late April, during which at least 150 lives were lost. The residents of El-Geneina have for weeks been trapped and stranded within the city, cut off from basic needs like water and vital health services. Moreover, electricity and internet cuts have significantly impeded communication..
SOURCE: CNN
