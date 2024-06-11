Violence Forces Hospital Staff to Flee North Darfur’s Main Hospital

On Saturday, soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed North Darfur’s main hospital in El Fasher, firing shots and looting vital medical supplies, including an ambulance. As reported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the attack led to the suspension of all activities at the hospital, which was the only facility in the region equipped to handle mass casualties and war wounds. Patients have been redirected to Paediatric and Saudi hospitals, even though they are unprepared for the sudden influx, according to the MSF. Prior to this attack, the hospital had begun transferring patients and health workers to other facilities due to increased fighting in the region, which caused two deaths and several injuries to patients and caretakers alike. However, there is no way to know whether the attack resulted in casualties, due to the chaos that ensued. The EU has since condemned the RSF’s actions, emphasizing the need for respect of International Humanitarian Law.



SOURCE: CNN