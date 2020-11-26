iAfrica

Violence Against Women Is A Men’s Problem – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in Coronavirus response. Photo Credit: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that eradicating gender-based violence was more crucial than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several women have been killed since the lockdown started in March, with the president calling it a pandemic in its own right.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the presidential dialogue on gender-based violence and femicide to mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Various members from the Inter-Ministerial Committee on GBV, as well as representatives from faith-based organisations and civil society, took part in the virtual dialogue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also promised to change South Africa’s existing laws dealing with gender-based violence. 

Ramaphosa says new laws will protect women and ensure perpetrators are dealt with accordingly.

Read his full address here.

