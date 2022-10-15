Villa’s Gerrard Fighting To Win Over Fans Amid Poor Results

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard said he will keep trying to win over the Premier League club’s fans and prove he is the “right man” for the job.
Villa are 16th in the standings after a dismal start to their Premier League campaign. Gerrard was booed off the pitch by the club’s supporters following their last match – a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.
“It is a fact that I have to win over the supporters,” Gerrard told reporters ahead of Villa’s league trip to Chelsea.
“From the first day I came here until the last day, whenever that may be, and I hope it is a long time, I’ll continue to keep trying to win these supporters over and prove I am the right man for this job.
“I don’t doubt myself because I believe in myself… You have to accept (the criticism), you have to be aware of it and use it to get yourself back in a better place.”
Villa face fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.
More Stories
Leicester Fail To Storm Palace In Dour Goalless Draw
Brentford Condemn Online Racist Abuse Of Toney
Liverpool Cannot Compete With Spending Of City Who ‘Can Do What They Want’ -Klopp
England’s Walker Confident Of Recovering In Time For World Cup
Talented Team Mates Will Ease Pressure On Neymar At World Cup – Ronaldo
Spurs Boss Conte Hails Hard-Working Attacking Trio
Soccer Juventus Sinking To New Lows As Champions League Exit Looms
Chelsea’s Potter Says ‘glow up’ Down To More Expensive Haircut
Ronaldo Reaches Another Landmark To Fire Man United To Win At Everton
Saka Double Helps Arsenal Beat Liverpool In Thriller
Red Bull’s Verstappen Wins Second Formula One Title
Haaland Helping Draw Best Out Of De Bruyne – Guardiola