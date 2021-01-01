Villa Reach Agreement With Leverkusen Over Bailey Transfer

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Jamaica winger Leon Bailey, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Bailey bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Leverkusen in the 2020-21 season as they finished sixth in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Europa League.
The 23-year-old will join Villa subject to completing a medical and finalising personal terms with the West Midlands club.
