Villa Complete Traore Signing To Bolster Attack

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

8 mins ago 1 min read

Aston Villa have signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from Olympique Lyonnais, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Villa paid about 19 million pounds for the 25-year-old.

“We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa. He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options,” Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement on the club’s website.

Traore made 126 appearances for Lyon and scored 33 goals after his arrival from Chelsea in 2017.

He will add attacking firepower to an Aston Villa squad that finished 17th last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

“I’m excited to be back in England,” Traore said. “I always wanted to come back to the Premier League. I had to follow my own way as well and gain some more experience. And this is the right place for me to come back. It’s good.”

Traore’s signing follows the arrival of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal and striker Ollie Watkins from Championship side Brentford.

Reuters

