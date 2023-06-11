iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Villa Agree To Sign Midfielder Tielemans

Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
14 mins ago 1 min read

Midfielder Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa next season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the 26-year-old Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1.

Leicester’s relegation last season prompted Tielemans to seek a new opportunity and he becomes Villa’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Tielemans attained hero status at the King Power Stadium in 2021 by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Having started his career at Belgian side Anderlecht, Tielemans moved to AS Monaco in 2017 before joining Leicester two years later.

Villa finished seventh in the Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ederson Is Manchester City’s Unlikely European Hero

1 min ago
1 min read

McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot To Hospital – Reports

4 mins ago
3 min read

Man City Triumph Written In The Stars – Guardiola

11 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Close In On WTC Title After Setting India Daunting Target

15 mins ago
2 min read

Boks Hope To Have Ireland Lock Kleyn In Rugby Championship Squad

17 mins ago
1 min read

Manchester City Beat Inter Milan To Win Champions League

12 hours ago
4 min read

Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open By Quelling Muchova

15 hours ago
2 min read

Walker Misses Out For Man City, Inter Starting Lineup As Expected

15 hours ago
1 min read

Australia Declare On 270-8 To Set India 444-Run Victory Target

15 hours ago
1 min read

PGA Tour ‘Couldn’t Afford To Keep Battling Saudi Arabia,’ Wall Street Journal Reports

15 hours ago
2 min read

Newcastle Sign Shirt Sponsorship Deal With Saudi Firm

1 day ago
1 min read

Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Ederson Is Manchester City’s Unlikely European Hero

1 min ago
1 min read

McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot To Hospital – Reports

4 mins ago
3 min read

Man City Triumph Written In The Stars – Guardiola

11 mins ago
1 min read

Villa Agree To Sign Midfielder Tielemans

14 mins ago

Share