Villa Agree To Sign Midfielder Tielemans

Midfielder Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa next season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the 26-year-old Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1.
Leicester’s relegation last season prompted Tielemans to seek a new opportunity and he becomes Villa’s first signing of the summer transfer window.
Tielemans attained hero status at the King Power Stadium in 2021 by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.
Having started his career at Belgian side Anderlecht, Tielemans moved to AS Monaco in 2017 before joining Leicester two years later.
Villa finished seventh in the Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the Europa Conference League.
More Stories
Ederson Is Manchester City’s Unlikely European Hero
McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot To Hospital – Reports
Man City Triumph Written In The Stars – Guardiola
Australia Close In On WTC Title After Setting India Daunting Target
Boks Hope To Have Ireland Lock Kleyn In Rugby Championship Squad
Manchester City Beat Inter Milan To Win Champions League
Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open By Quelling Muchova
Walker Misses Out For Man City, Inter Starting Lineup As Expected
Australia Declare On 270-8 To Set India 444-Run Victory Target
PGA Tour ‘Couldn’t Afford To Keep Battling Saudi Arabia,’ Wall Street Journal Reports
Newcastle Sign Shirt Sponsorship Deal With Saudi Firm
Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami