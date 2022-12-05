Victoria Falls Safari Spa has Officially Opened in Zimbabwe

According to AAT Chief Executive Ross Kennedy, the spa is Victoria Falls’ largest and first purpose-built spa, setting a new benchmark in health and wellness. Kennedy said the hospitality group, which operates Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, was experiencing its best season yet. Kennedy said the spa, set in indigenous woodland, at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate was built in response to the growing demand for wellness travel, and it was hoped it would extend stays in the destination. The spa’s decor incorporates African tented-safari camp style with bold, colourful Ndebele design elements while drawing from the natural environment to portray the rich textures of Africa.

IOL

Share with your network!