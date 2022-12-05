Victoria Falls Safari Spa has Officially Opened in Zimbabwe

According to AAT Chief Executive Ross Kennedy, the spa is Victoria Falls’ largest and first purpose-built spa, setting a new benchmark in health and wellness. Kennedy said the hospitality group, which operates Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, was experiencing its best season yet. Kennedy said the spa, set in indigenous woodland, at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate was built in response to the growing demand for wellness travel, and it was hoped it would extend stays in the destination. The spa’s decor incorporates African tented-safari camp style with bold, colourful Ndebele design elements while drawing from the natural environment to portray the rich textures of Africa.
More Stories
Kigali Held the 8th Edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival this Week
Underrated Small Towns and Villages in South Africa
Lebo M on 25 Years of The Lion King on Broadway
Mountain House Makes the Most of Its Spectacular Site
A Tribute to Black Artists Could Signal a Change for Museums
7 Young African Women Dominating the Turntables
Meet the Founders of Kitchens of Africa
Seychelles Shines Again at the World Travel Awards
Planning to Honeymoon in the African Bush?
For the Ultimate Trip, these are the Best Hotels in Marrakech
Ghana is also a Great Destination for Keen Walkers
17 Regional Countries have Increased their Travel and Tourism Development Index