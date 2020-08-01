iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Judging by the virtual tour, the world-famous attraction is thriving despite news reports claiming it was running dry. Victoria Falls Safari Lodge was named among the Top 5 Africa Resort Hotels in the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards. Musonza reveals that the lodge has adopted strict policies to keep staff and their guests safe from the virus. That includes regular temperature screening and Covid-19 testing. He says hand sanitisers are scattered throughout the lodge, providing guests with easy access at all times. Zimbabwe has allowed intercity travel for locals, but international travellers are still restricted from entering the country. Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1 708 metres wide and 108 metres high.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Tunisian Gem Opens Up an Intriguing Part of the World

6 mins ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands

11 mins ago
1 min read

Printed in Africa

15 mins ago
1 min read

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations for 72nd Emmys

20 mins ago
1 min read

How an Art Icon Wants to Revitalize Nigeria’s Creative Ecosystem with a Residency for Artists

25 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Dorothy Ghettuba is Helping Netflix Bring African Stories to a Global Audience

29 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

16 hours ago
1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

16 hours ago
1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

16 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

17 hours ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Tunisian Gem Opens Up an Intriguing Part of the World

6 mins ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands

11 mins ago
1 min read

Printed in Africa

16 mins ago