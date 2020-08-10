Veteran Radio Presenter Bob Mabena Has Died

Share with your network!

Chairman of POWER 98.7 and MSG Afrika, Given Mkhari has confirmed radio veteran Bob Mabena has died. Mabena hosted some of South Africa’s biggest radio shows with a career spanning over 31 years. The radio host died following a short illness that saw him end up in hospital after having trouble breathing. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Bob was most recently at MSG Afrika as station manager of POWER 98.7 where he also hosted the POWER Breakfast Show.

