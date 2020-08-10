Veteran Radio Presenter Bob Mabena Has Died

Chairman of POWER 98.7 and MSG Afrika, Given Mkhari has confirmed radio veteran Bob Mabena has died. Mabena hosted some of South Africa’s biggest radio shows with a career spanning over 31 years. The radio host died following a short illness that saw him end up in hospital after having trouble breathing. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
Bob was most recently at MSG Afrika as station manager of POWER 98.7 where he also hosted the POWER Breakfast Show.
More Stories
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Disputes Claims That He Owns PPE Manufacturing Company
North-West University (NWU) Launches Housing Project
Maphefo Mogale-Letsie and Boyce Maneli Appeals Guateng’s ANC Decision to Step Aside
Anti-apartheid Activist John Nkadimeng to Be Laid To Rest on Friday
Stats SA To Start Collecting Data In First Digital Census
Dept Of Health: Mkhize Does Not Own PPE Company
World Lion Day: Lions Still Shortchanged By SA Wildlife Laws
Mitigating Covid-19: These Are The Women Who Make Up SA’s Covid-19 Occupational Health Outbreak Response Team
Parliament Pays Tribute To South African Women
South Africa In Line For First Ever Digital Census
Parliament Wishes Buthelezi A Speedy Recovery
Lack Of Consequences Crippling The Public Sector