Veteran Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim Dies

Pilgrim had been battling stage 4 lung cancer since he was diagnosed in March last year.

During his documented journey Pilgrim revealed that it had spread to his femur including the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

The 53-year-old veteran took his last breath at home in the company of his fiance.

He is further survived by his two daughters aged 12 and 10.

“Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at about 10.45,” said Lloyd Madurai, who is the family spokesperson.

“He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home and they were together for his last breath. His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and for supporting him always.”

“Mark, you will be greatly missed by all.”

An industry stalwart, Pilgrim’s radio career spanned several stations, having sat behind the microphone at 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo and his last radio home, Hot102.7FM.

He also presented Big Brother South Africa.

In 2021 he was inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame for his contribution to the industry.

