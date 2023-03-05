iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Veteran Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim Dies

Facebook
9 seconds ago 1 min read

Pilgrim had been battling stage 4 lung cancer since he was diagnosed in March last year. 

During his documented journey Pilgrim revealed that it had spread to his femur including the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

The 53-year-old veteran took his last breath at home in the company of his fiance. 

He is further survived by his two daughters aged 12 and 10. 

“Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at about 10.45,” said Lloyd Madurai, who is the family spokesperson. 

“He fought valiantly to the very end.  Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home and they were together for his last breath. His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and for supporting him always.” 

“Mark, you will be greatly missed by all.”

An industry stalwart, Pilgrim’s radio career spanned several stations, having sat behind the microphone at 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo and his last radio home, Hot102.7FM.

He also presented Big Brother South Africa.

In 2021 he was inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame for his contribution to the industry.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Q4 Unemployment Rate Eases To 32.7% – Stats SA

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Serves Legal Papers On de Ruyter Over Corruption Allegations

1 day ago
1 min read

Cele To Visit Westbury Amid Violence In The Area

3 days ago
1 min read

Polokwane Treasury Allocation At Risk Of Suspension

3 days ago
1 min read

Farmers Buckle Under Power Cuts

3 days ago
1 min read

Government Working On Solutions To End Blackouts – Mashatile

3 days ago
4 min read

Tax Incentives For Renewable Energy

5 days ago
1 min read

Maimane Says Alleged Eskom Looters Must Be Held To Account

5 days ago
1 min read

De Ruyter Should Have Followed Procedures For Reporting Corruption – ATM

5 days ago
1 min read

Government Determined To Address FATF Concerns

5 days ago
1 min read

Eye Of Cyclone Freddy Moves Closer

1 week ago
1 min read

DA Wants Access To Info Around De Ruyter’s Allegations

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Veteran Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim Dies

9 seconds ago
2 min read

Wolff Says Mercedes Must Go Back To The Drawing Board

2 hours ago
2 min read

Alonso Says His Aston Martin Is ‘Too Good To be True’

2 hours ago
3 min read

Test Championship Driving Trend Towards Shorter Matches

2 hours ago

Share