Veteran Mavuso Msimang Explains U-turn On ANC Resignation

Mavuso Msimang, a veteran of the African National Congress (ANC), says he chose to rescind his resignation from the ruling party after they vowed to clean up their act.

Msimang resigned earlier in December but reversed his decision this week after meeting with the ANC’s top hierarchy.

The conflict stalwart has been vociferous about the ANC’s decline, which he attributes to the party’s failure to address endemic corruption and maladministration.

Msimang stated that the ANC agreed to terms that would help restore trust in the party.

“For the first time, the secretary-general of the ANC has informed South Africans that the ANC will not permit people who have criminal records or people who have been tainted in the Zondo Commission to represent them in next year’s provincial and national election.”