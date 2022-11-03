Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA

Gauteng residents are calling for a refund of the e-tolls that they’ve been paying, since the scheme has now been scrapped.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana made this announcement during his mid-term budget, shutting down years of debate into Gauteng’s controversial e-tolling system.
The government will take over billions of Sanral’s debt.
OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage says the chances of motorists getting their money back are slim.
“Ours was a challenge to make sure that this irrational scheme was halted and it couldn’t be done,” he said.
“Sadly there is no court ruling in that regard so those that want to get refunded now, have got a very slim chance.”
More Stories
US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission
Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict
Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms
‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes
Death Toll Of Alleged Illegal Miners In Krugersdorp Rises To 21
Modi To Visit India’s Bridge Collapse Site As Families Mourn
South Korea Admits Failures In Crowd Crush, Amid Rising Anger
SAHRC Concerned Not Enough Is Being Done To Help KZN Flood Victims
Transnet Lifts Force Majeure At All Port Terminals
Matshela Koko Granted R300,000 Bail
Experts Warn People To Be Cautious After United States Embassy Notice
Mpofu Withdraws As Mkhwebane’s Legal Counsel