iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA

Twitter/@gussilber
30 mins ago 1 min read

Gauteng residents are calling for a refund of the e-tolls that they’ve been paying, since the scheme has now been scrapped.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana made this announcement during his mid-term budget, shutting down years of debate into Gauteng’s controversial e-tolling system.

The government will take over billions of Sanral’s debt.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage says the chances of motorists getting their money back are slim.

“Ours was a challenge to make sure that this irrational scheme was halted and it couldn’t be done,” he said.

“Sadly there is no court ruling in that regard so those that want to get refunded now, have got a very slim chance.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission

3 mins ago
3 min read

Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict

5 mins ago
1 min read

Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms

24 mins ago
1 min read

‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes

36 mins ago
1 min read

Death Toll Of Alleged Illegal Miners In Krugersdorp Rises To 21

39 mins ago
4 min read

Modi To Visit India’s Bridge Collapse Site As Families Mourn

2 days ago
4 min read

South Korea Admits Failures In Crowd Crush, Amid Rising Anger

2 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Concerned Not Enough Is Being Done To Help KZN Flood Victims

2 days ago
1 min read

Transnet Lifts Force Majeure At All Port Terminals

2 days ago
1 min read

Matshela Koko Granted R300,000 Bail

6 days ago
1 min read

Experts Warn People To Be Cautious After United States Embassy Notice

6 days ago
1 min read

Mpofu Withdraws As Mkhwebane’s Legal Counsel

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission

3 mins ago
3 min read

Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict

5 mins ago
1 min read

Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms

24 mins ago
1 min read

Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA

30 mins ago

Share