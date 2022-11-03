Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA

Gauteng residents are calling for a refund of the e-tolls that they’ve been paying, since the scheme has now been scrapped.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana made this announcement during his mid-term budget, shutting down years of debate into Gauteng’s controversial e-tolling system.

The government will take over billions of Sanral’s debt.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage says the chances of motorists getting their money back are slim.

“Ours was a challenge to make sure that this irrational scheme was halted and it couldn’t be done,” he said.

“Sadly there is no court ruling in that regard so those that want to get refunded now, have got a very slim chance.”

Share with your network!