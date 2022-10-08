iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Verstappen Takes Pole At Suzuka

REUTERS/Issei Kato
10 hours ago 2 min read

Max Verstappen put himself on course to wrap up a second successive Formula One title in the Japanese Grand Prix by edging Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc to pole position in qualifying at the Suzuka circuit on Saturday.

The Red Bull racer lapped the 5.8-km track in one minute, 29.304 seconds, beating Leclerc by just 0.010 seconds, with Carlos Sainz also only 0.057 seconds off the pace in his Ferrari in third.

Verstappen, however, was set to be investigated by the stewards after the session for an incident with Lando Norris in which he appeared to swerve into the speeding McLaren driver’s path.

The Briton was forced to drive onto the grass to avoid contact.

“It was incredible to drive here again, of course very happy to be on pole but just super happy to be back here,” said Verstappen after taking the 18th pole of his career and fifth this season.

Sunday “will be interesting with the weather, I’m quite confident we have a good car,” he said.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 104 points in the overall standings and needs to score eight points more than the Monegasque to wrap up proceedings on Sunday.

That means he will be champion if he wins ahead of the Ferrari driver and also takes the fastest lap.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez was fourth, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes.

Home hope Yuki Tsunoda, racing a Formula One car in front of his fans at Suzuka for the first time, was 13th.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

City Coast To Victory As Haaland Scores Again

15 mins ago
2 min read

Chelsea Stroll Past Wolves To Continue Winning Run Under Potter

28 mins ago
2 min read

Smiles And Some Sadness For Vettel On Suzuka Farewell

31 mins ago
2 min read

Guimaraes Double Helps Resurgent Newcastle Win Over Brentford

35 mins ago
2 min read

Ricciardo To Sit Out 2023 Season

39 mins ago
2 min read

Rooney Urges Out-Of-Favour Man Utd Forward Ronaldo To Stay Patient

11 hours ago
3 min read

Alpine Sign Gasly Alongside Ocon For 2023 In All-French Line-Up

11 hours ago
2 min read

Sansus At The Double As France Down South Africa In World Cup opener

11 hours ago
1 min read

Kyrgios ‘Heartbroken’ After Pulling Out Of Japan Open With Knee Issue

11 hours ago
1 min read

Arteta’s Arsenal Seek Psychological Lift Against Liverpool

11 hours ago
2 min read

Ban Haaland For Being Too Good? Good Joke – Guardiola

11 hours ago
1 min read

Man City Fined For Pitch Invasion After Win Over Villa

11 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

City Coast To Victory As Haaland Scores Again

15 mins ago
2 min read

Chelsea Stroll Past Wolves To Continue Winning Run Under Potter

28 mins ago
2 min read

Smiles And Some Sadness For Vettel On Suzuka Farewell

31 mins ago
2 min read

Guimaraes Double Helps Resurgent Newcastle Win Over Brentford

35 mins ago

Share