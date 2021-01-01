iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Verstappen Frustration Boils Over As Hamilton Takes Pole In Hungary

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Florion Goga

2 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen said he would race in a manner that was “hard but fair” against Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix following their opening lap collision at Silverstone earlier this month.

The duo were caught up in a war of words after Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix and ended up in hospital following the collision.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty by stewards but the Briton still went on to win his home race to cut the Dutchman’s lead in the championship standings from 33 points to just eight.

When a reporter tried to quiz Red Bull driver Verstappen on the fallout from that incident, he snapped: “Can we just already stop about this?”

“We had so many questions about this,” he added turning the air blue. “It’s just ridiculous, honestly.”

The incident, which ratcheted up tensions between the two title protagonists, has dominated headlines in the build up to the Hungarian race.

Hamilton, gunning for a landmark 100th career win and record ninth in Hungary, qualified on pole on Saturday, his first in six races.

Verstappen, who has started the last four races from the front, will line up third behind Valtteri Bottas who locked out the front row for Mercedes.

But the Red Bull driver will be starting on the grippy soft compound tyre which could give him the edge off the line and allow him to challenge the medium tyre-shod Hamilton into the first corner.

The reporter was in the process of asking Verstappen and Hamilton about going wheel-to-wheel with each other again on Sunday when he was cut off.

“The whole Thursday we’ve been answering this all the time so can we just stop about it please?” said Verstappen. “We’re racers and of course we’re going to race hard but fair. So we just keep pushing each other.”

Hamilton, who will draw level on points with Verstappen if he wins ahead of the Dutchman on Sunday with the fastest lap, said he did not have anything to add.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Lions Decider Brings More Pressure Than World Cup Final – Kolisi

2 hours ago
4 min read

Organisers Probe Drinking Incident As Tokyo Sizzles

2 hours ago
1 min read

Villa Reach Agreement With Leverkusen Over Bailey Transfer

2 hours ago
2 min read

Biles Withdraws From Floor Event Final

2 hours ago
3 min read

Dominant Second Half Sees Boks Beat Lions To Level Series

14 hours ago
3 min read

Hamilton Leads Mercedes Front Row Lockout

17 hours ago
2 min read

Brilliant Thompson-Herah Leads Jamaican Sweep In 100m

18 hours ago
2 min read

Russia Emboldened To Continue Cheating – USADA chief

1 day ago
2 min read

Djokovic Inconsolable After Golden Slam Dream Ends

1 day ago
2 min read

France And New Zealand Through To Gold Medal Match

1 day ago
2 min read

Henshaw Expects ‘Emotionally Driven’ Springboks In Second Test

1 day ago
2 min read

Red Bull’s Hamilton Criticism Below The Belt – Wolff

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

US Vaccine Donation Arrives In SA

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 528 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
2 min read

Lions Decider Brings More Pressure Than World Cup Final – Kolisi

2 hours ago
4 min read

Organisers Probe Drinking Incident As Tokyo Sizzles

2 hours ago