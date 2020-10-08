iAfrica

Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

2 hours ago 1 min read

The younger brother of former South African Cricketer Vernon Philander has been killed.

The Ravensmead Community Policing Forum confirmed the shooting took place on the corner of 7th Avenue and Webner Street earlier on Wednesday and the shooter is still at large.

According to reports, Philander was delivering water to a neighbour when he was gunned down.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The family is asking for privacy while they mourn.

