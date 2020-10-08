Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

Share with your network!

The younger brother of former South African Cricketer Vernon Philander has been killed.

The Ravensmead Community Policing Forum confirmed the shooting took place on the corner of 7th Avenue and Webner Street earlier on Wednesday and the shooter is still at large.

According to reports, Philander was delivering water to a neighbour when he was gunned down.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The family is asking for privacy while they mourn.

I would like to confirm the following and wish that our family's wish to allow us to mourn be respected. Thank you all for the love and support🙏 https://t.co/ciyEt8VYLT — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) October 7, 2020

