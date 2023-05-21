Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism

With the focus of this year’s Venice Biennale on Africa and its diaspora, an eye-opening exhibit showcases the previously unheralded role of African architects in the development of Tropical Modernism. First introduced during colonialism, but later expanded upon during independence, the style of architecture was future-oriented and often experimental, and typically attributed to the creative genius of outsiders. Tropical Modernism can be found from Sri Lanka to Morocco, Zambia to Ivory Coast. Its development is closely tied to the history of colonialism: after the second world war, architects who had honed Modernist ideas in Europe headed for their empires’ territories in Africa and Asia.
More Stories
Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt
Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage
Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent
In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide
Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators
Africa’s Travel Indaba
Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination
Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips
The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region
Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa
IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa