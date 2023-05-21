iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism

12 hours ago 1 min read

With the focus of this year’s Venice Biennale on Africa and its diaspora, an eye-opening exhibit showcases the previously unheralded role of African architects in the development of Tropical Modernism. First introduced during colonialism, but later expanded upon during independence, the style of architecture was future-oriented and often experimental, and typically attributed to the creative genius of outsiders. Tropical Modernism can be found from Sri Lanka to Morocco, Zambia to Ivory Coast. Its development is closely tied to the history of colonialism: after the second world war, architects who had honed Modernist ideas in Europe headed for their empires’ territories in Africa and Asia.   

FINANCIAL TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

19 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

12 hours ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

12 hours ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

12 hours ago
1 min read

In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide                                                          

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Indaba  

12 hours ago
1 min read

Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination 

12 hours ago
1 min read

Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region

3 days ago
1 min read

Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

19 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

12 hours ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

12 hours ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

12 hours ago

Share