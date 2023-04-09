iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: Who, When and What to Look Forward to                   

1 day ago 1 min read

There’s a tremendous amount of buzz for the upcoming Venice Architecture Biennale, and a lot has to do with Africa being in the house. With a theme of ‘Laboratory of the Future,’ curator Lesley Lokko has cultivated unprecedented representation from the continent, aiming to showcase Africa as the cradle of what’s new and next in design. The full list of contributors has been announced revealing a mix of established names and emerging studios from the global scene – from David Adjaye and Francis Kéré to Dream the Combine and Cave_bureau. A total of 89 contributors will form the main show (and over half of them are from Africa or the African Diaspora), which will be divided into six sections – all of which having obtained a sustainability credential, flagging the importance of rethinking the festival model towards a more environmentally friendly future. 

WALLPAPER

