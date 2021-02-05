Vehicle Hijackings Increase In SA

Vehicle crime might have gone down but the number of hijackings have gone up.
That is from the new Tracker Vehicle Crime Index.
The public is being warned to be careful because hijack victims are often assaulted.
“There are fewer vehicles on the roads, the percentage of hijackings has increased,” says Tracker’s Ron Knott-Craig.
A big problem with the hijackings is the trauma associated with it. There is an increase in hostage-takings.
Knott-Craig urges the public to be more vigilant and not be complacent just because vehicle crimes have gone down.
