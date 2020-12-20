iAfrica

Vardy Strikes Again As Leicester Sink Spurs

Photo Credit: Reuters/Andy Rain

3 hours ago 1 min read

Jamie Vardy scored Leicester City’s opening goal and had a hand in the other as the Foxes earned an impressive 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Vardy netted a penalty on the stroke of halftime and his 59th-minute header led to Toby Alderweireld’s own goal to lift Leicester two places up to second on 27 points from 14 games, four behind champions and leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham dropped two places down to fourth after a second successive defeat, having suffered a 2-1 loss at Liverpool on Wednesday, with their display against Leicester leaving a lot to be desired.

The home side conceded a needless penalty, given after a VAR check, as Sergie Aurier clattered into Wesley Fofana on the edge of the area and Vardy made no mistake when he drilled the spot kick down the middle past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Visiting midfielder James Maddison had a superb finish ruled out for marginal offside before Vardy got on the end of a Marc Albrighton cross and his header cannoned off Alderweireld into the back of the net.

Spurs pressed in the closing stages as Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel kept out Son Heung-min’s close range effort with a brilliant save before the visitors twice came close to adding a third goal at the other end.

Reuters

