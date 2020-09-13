iAfrica

Vardy Primed For Another Prolific Season

Even at the ripe old age of 33, Jamie Vardy again looks set to have a prolific season for Leicester City after getting the 2020-21 season up and running with a double in his side’s 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Vardy became the Premier League’s oldest Golden Boot winner after finishing the 2019-20 season with 23 goals, one more than nearest challengers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings.

Even with a short break between the campaigns, Vardy showed no sign of weariness in Leicester’s season opener at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Both goals were expertly taken penalties — the first of which he won himself — to ensure Vardy has scored in all five of his away Premier League appearances against West Brom.

The only player in Premier League history to play as many away matches against an opponent and score in each match is Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United at Newcastle United. There certainly was a similarity to the Dutch striker’s pinpoint penalty-taking in Vardy’s spot kicks.

No player made more sprints than Vardy and he was a handful for promoted West Brom all game.

“He’s a box player,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “He’ll never be dropping back to join with bright intricate play but he’s a killer in the box. Whether from a cross or penalty he’s got the eye to score. He never looked like missing.”

Vardy appears to have already vindicated his decision to retire from international football to prolong his club career. The Englishman has scored 34 goals in the Premier League under Rodgers and has netted more goals than any other player in the top flight since March 2019.

Burnley will be working on how to stop the striker as they travel to Leicester next weekend.

Reuters

