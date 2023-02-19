Vans X Mami Wata Collab

With the intention of dressing surf enthusiasts and supports from head-to-toe, Vans Surf is excited and proud to announce its latest collaboration with South African brand Mami Wata – placing an emphasis on South African surf culture, rich history and the pure joy that surfing brings to communities across the country. From sleek shoes to trendy accessories and quality apparel, the curated assortment is designed to embody a lifestyle that revolves around surf, on or off the beach. Local surf brand Mami Wata – a West African Pidgin term translating to “Mother Ocean or Water”, was founded in 2017. This season, Vans partners with Mami Wata to deliver a collection founded on these principles and inspired by important cultural moments in Africa’s history,” explains the team on the new collection.

