iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Vans X Mami Wata Collab

4 hours ago 1 min read

With the intention of dressing surf enthusiasts and supports from head-to-toe, Vans Surf is excited and proud to announce its latest collaboration with South African brand Mami Wata – placing an emphasis on South African surf culture, rich history and the pure joy that surfing brings to communities across the country. From sleek shoes to trendy accessories and quality apparel, the curated assortment is designed to embody a lifestyle that revolves around surf, on or off the beach. Local surf brand Mami Wata – a West African Pidgin term translating to “Mother Ocean or Water”, was founded in 2017. This season, Vans partners with Mami Wata to deliver a collection founded on these principles and inspired by important cultural moments in Africa’s history,” explains the team on the new collection.   

VISI

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry

4 hours ago
1 min read

AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content

4 hours ago
1 min read

Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia

4 hours ago
1 min read

Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja    

4 hours ago
1 min read

Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech

4 hours ago
1 min read

Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination

4 hours ago
1 min read

Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show

4 hours ago
1 min read

Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer

4 hours ago
1 min read

How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals

24 hours ago
1 min read

Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector

24 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Spurs Up To Fourth

10 seconds ago
2 min read

Rashford Nets Double As Man United Outclass Leicester

5 mins ago
1 min read

Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry

4 hours ago
1 min read

AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats

4 hours ago

Share