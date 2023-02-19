Vans X Mami Wata Collab

With the intention of dressing surf enthusiasts and supports from head-to-toe, Vans Surf is excited and proud to announce its latest collaboration with South African brand Mami Wata – placing an emphasis on South African surf culture, rich history and the pure joy that surfing brings to communities across the country. From sleek shoes to trendy accessories and quality apparel, the curated assortment is designed to embody a lifestyle that revolves around surf, on or off the beach. Local surf brand Mami Wata – a West African Pidgin term translating to “Mother Ocean or Water”, was founded in 2017. This season, Vans partners with Mami Wata to deliver a collection founded on these principles and inspired by important cultural moments in Africa’s history,” explains the team on the new collection.
More Stories
Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content
Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia
Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja
Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech
Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination
Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show
Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer
How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets
Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals
Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector