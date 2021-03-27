Vandalism Costs State Over R32 Million – Nzimande

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has said vandalism of universities has cost the state over R32 million in repairs.
Nzimande has condemned the recent incidents of damage to property and theft by protesting students at various institutions across the country.
The minister said since last year, cases of arson have been reported by at least 21 universities.
This includes the Cape Peninsula University of Technology which reported several cases of arson with repairs valued at over R2 million, while the University of Johannesburg said seven cases of vandalism cost the institution over R200 thousand.
