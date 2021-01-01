Van Loveren’s Rhino Run Expands Conservation Grant To Include SANParks

Share with your network!

Van Loveren Family Vineyards has sealed an agreement with SANParks that will see every sale of Rhino Run Organic Wine contribute to the conservation of South Africa’s natural heritage. SANParks is the organisation responsible for managing South Africa’s national parks and is now the second beneficiary to benefit from this range.

Rhino Run was established in 2013 from inspiration of Dr Ian Player, founder of the Player Ntombela Foundation and the conservationist who dedicated his life and career since the 1960’s to lead the efforts to save the rhinoceros. A portion of every purchase of Rhino Run Ian Player red blend is donated to conservation and anti-poaching initiatives.

Through the agreement reached with SANParks, a portion of sales from the range will now be used towards activities in the national parks and for rhino conservation.

“We are very excited about this new development, association and relationship for Rhino Run,” says Van Loveren Family Vineyards MD Phillip Retief. “The preservation of our country’s natural heritage is something we proudly support.”

SANParks Chief Financial Officer, Dumisani Dlamini says: “SANParks is excited to collaborate with Van Loveren Family Vineyards in fulfilling its core mandate of conservation and specifically rhino conservation. It is transformative initiatives such as this that will help us conserve our environment for future generations.”

The contribution to SANParks further expands Van Loveren’s efforts to restoring environmental health while continuing to produce exceptional and elegant wines. The journey includes Rhino Run Wines recently being certified 100% organic*.

There are five wines in the Rhino Run organic range, which comprises two white wines, a red blend and two single variety reds.

Rhino Run Sauvignon Blanc

This wine has a fragrant tropical style with attractive gooseberry and green fig character that lingers elegantly on the palate. Enjoy chilled with seared tuna, chicken, smoked salmon, creamy pasta dishes or white meats.

Rhino Run Chenin Blanc

This medium bodied Chenin Blanc was created to honour the White Rhino. The wine has aromas of ripe peaches with fragrant floral notes that linger gently on the palate. Enjoy with herbed mussels, grilled chicken or pork, fresh seafood, creative salads and sushi.

Rhino Run Ian Player

This wine has rich almond, plum and mint on the nose, followed by ripe berry, cassis and redcurrant on the palate. A classic blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot with minimal intervention in the natural process following each cultivar to express its unique characteristics.

Rhino Run Cabernet Sauvignon

This is a deep garnet-coloured wine with ripe berries, cassis and redcurrants on the palate. Judicious oak maturation lends a soft, toasty finish. Enjoy with rich meat dishes, hearty casseroles, pork, venison and flavoured cheeses.

Rhino Run Pinotage

This uniquely South African variety lends an attractive purple red colour to the wine, which has a complex nose of ripe banana, cassis and strawberry followed by layers of fruit, vanilla and spice on the lingering palate. Enjoy with hearty stews, rich red meat dishes, spicy foods, curries and smoked meats.

The wines are available through a variety of fine wine boutiques and online. They are priced from around R80.

For more information, or to make a direct contribution to conservation initiatives, visit www.rhinorunwine.co.za; send email to info@vanloveren.co.za; or, call 023 615 1505. Order online at https://bit.ly/35r7FPS (www.vanloveren.co.za).

*Organic

Organic farming principles demand the reduced chemical usage on grapes and in the vineyards and lead to amongst others lower sulphur in wine. The result is generally healthier soils and a return of natural biodiversity.

Organic wine is wine made from grapes grown in accordance with principles of organic farming, which typically excludes the use of artificial chemical fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides and herbicides. The major point of difference is the reaction to outbreaks of disease and pests. With traditional chemical farming, a list of registered approved products is available to salvage the situation, whereas organic certifications forbid the use of any chemical pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Therefore, the organic producer must consider the fundamental causes and address these.

