Van Damme Not Forced Into Sabbatical – Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen insists DA MP Phumzile Van Damme’s sabbatical was not forced on her.
Steenhuisen also says the decision is not racially-based.
The party insists Van Damme agreed to the sabbatical because of continued health concerns.
“I really genuinely believe it’s in the best interest of Ms. Van Damme to focus on her health without the distraction of work and given this is a quiet time period, this is the ideal time to take it,” he said.
“There was no forced sabbatical if she didn’t want to take it then she didn’t have to take it.”
Van Damme is taking legal action against the party for putting her on a sabbatical she says she never requested.
More Stories
Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist
ANC NEC To Look At Constitutionality Of Members Stepping Aside
4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Matric Rage Identified As Super-Spreader Events
Education Department Expecting Resistance
4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Eskom CEO Justifies Upcoming Tariff Increases
4 932 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed
Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine
Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly
Nelson Mandela Bay Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot
SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark