Valiant Brighton Fight Back To Hold Liverpool To A Draw

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 30, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

5 mins ago 1 min read

Brighton & Hove Albion fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 Premier League draw at Liverpool on Saturday, as Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard spoiled what would have been a perfect week for the Merseyside club.

Following a 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday and Wednesday’s 2-0 League Cup win at Preston North End, Liverpool looked set to march on after goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put them in control.

Henderson fired the home side into a fourth-minute lead with a first-time shot from the edge of the penalty area after he was teed up by Mohamed Salah, and Mane made it 2-0 with a diving header in the 24th from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross.

Brighton pulled one back in the 41st minute out of the blue as Zambian midfielder Mwepu scored his first Premier League goal with a delightful long-range effort that sailed over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Brighton gained the upper hand after the break and drew level in the 65th minute when Trossard side-stepped his marker and drove a low shot past Alisson.

The end-to-end action at Anfield saw three goals ruled out after VAR checks, as Mane had one chalked off for handball and Salah another for offside while Trossard also saw his effort scrapped for offside at the other end. 

