Valentine’s Day Vaccine Confirmed For KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala says the vaccine will arrive in the province on 14 February.
Frontline healthcare workers will be the first to receive the jab.
COVID-19 hospital admissions in KwaZulu-Natal’s private and public sector have also declined.
Zikalala gave an update on the province’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout on Tuesday.
With the COVID-19 vaccine finally in South Africa, KZN is optimistic about turning the tide on the pandemic.
Schools are expected to reopen on 15 February, the day after the arrival of vaccines in the province.
