Valentine’s Day Ideas To Suit Every Type Of Budget

Valentine’s Day is about celebrating your love for your partner, not about how much money you spend on them. It’s also quite understandable that not everyone will have the means to go all out for this day of love. So, we’ve put together a list of some ideas so that no matter what your budget, you can make this day special for you and your partner.

A picnic at home

Other than some food items, this costs nothing additional to get off the ground. Or on the ground (see what we did there?). For a picnic at home, you can set up a blanket on the floor, add some cushions for a soft place to sit and then arrange some of the necessary cutlery and crockery. Food can be anything you fancy, really. Sandwiches, cheese, crackers, stew – anything that you and your partner will enjoy. To set the romantic mood, don’t forget to light a few candles!

Long walks on the beach

Or in the park or wherever. And it doesn’t even have to be long. If you and your partner don’t get a lot of quality time together – life gets busy, after all – then this might be what you need. Plan a romantic walk outdoors somewhere nice. And pack some snacks to nibble on while you’re out. Use the time to really chat to one another and have a little fun together.

An adventure activity

Some couples love the thrill of adventure, so why not plan something to suit this? You could abseil off Table Mountain in Cape Town, bungee jump from the Orlando Towers in Johannesburg, or do the ‘Big Rush Big Swing’ at Durban’s Moses Madiba Stadium. Whatever gets your adrenaline pumping.

A dinner somewhere fancy

There are many restaurants all across the country that have Valentine’s Day specials. If you are in Cape Town, Tobago’s restaurant is offering a picnic on the lawn or a set menu on the terrace for Valentine’s Day only – both options overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The picnic is R950 per couple, while the set menu dinner is R695 per person. Bookings are essential.

For those in PE, Radisson Blu Hotel is hosting a delectable Valentine’s Day dinner buffet at R345 per person. All ladies will receive a chocolate box upon arrival.

If you are in Durban, well, there’s a host of things to enjoy at the stunning Oyster Box Hotel. In fact, there’s something happening all month long. From daily specials such a sushi and oyster platter for two for R590 per couple, accompanied by a bottle of Bouchard Finlayson Blanc De Mer wineto a Valentine’s Day dinner on 14 February. This dinner is a five-course meal with live music to set the tone. It is R990 per person.

And for those in JHB, the red hot place to be this month of love is Radisson RED Rosebank. There is a rooftop event on the RED Roof on 12 February with a DJ, tapas and delicious drinks, while a Sunday Lover’s Lunch is also planned for this February. The menu includes oysters, salmon, beef short rib, creamed spinach and three cheese fettuccine, and a delicious dessert platter to share.

Some pamper time

A little relaxation is always welcome. Why not spoil your partner and yourself with a spa treatment or two? Spas around the country will have various Valentine’s specials that often include a light meal and some drinks. This is the perfect way to wind down together in the most relaxing setting. If you are in PE for this special day, Amani Spa has a great package for you and your partner. For R1 850 per couple, guests will receive a steam cocoon for two including sparkling wine, chocolate platter to share and a 60 minute aromatherapy massage. Sounds divine, right?

Some time in the bush

If you are looking to splurge a little bit this Valentine’s Day, then look no further than Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge. With magnificent sunsets to set the romantic tone, celebrate love this February with an incredible stay at Kruger Shalati.

For R4 700 pps/pn (minimum 2-night stay), guests are able to enjoy an all-inclusive love-filled experience at one of Africa’s top accommodation establishments. Included in the cost is a romantic turndown with bubble bath set-up, a wine and food pairing on 13 February and a rose for all the ladies on the train. There are also various top-ups available for your stay. If you already have your accommodation in the Kruger National Park sorted but you still need a place to wine and dine, on 12,13 and 14 February, there will be an incredible Valentine’s meal at the Kruger Station. The two-course option is R245 per person, while the three-cours is R285 per person. All ladies receive a single stem rose on the day.

A movie night in

Everyone loves a good romantic movie! Why not plan a movie night this Valentine’s Day? Choose a movie that both you and your partner will enjoy and set up your space to feel cozy and comfortable. Get some popcorn, snacks and something to drink to really make it feel authentic. If you wish, you can even print movie tickets ahead of time as a way to “invite” your partner on this date with you.

There’s so much to do this Valentine’s Day – no matter what your budget. Enjoy it by making memories with your partner and, no matter how much you spend, you are sure to have a wonderful time.

