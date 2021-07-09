iAfrica

Vaccine Registration For 35 To 49-Year-Olds To Begin 15 July

The Health Department said 35 to 49-year-olds are next in line for the COVID-19 jab.

This group will be able to register from Thursday, 15 July.

Their vaccinations will then begin on 1 August.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the department is intensifying the rollout programme.

“To this end, we’ll be starting our to ensure human capital to vaccinate over [the] weekend as well.”

