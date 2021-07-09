Vaccine Registration For 35 To 49-Year-Olds To Begin 15 July

The Health Department said 35 to 49-year-olds are next in line for the COVID-19 jab.
This group will be able to register from Thursday, 15 July.
Their vaccinations will then begin on 1 August.
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the department is intensifying the rollout programme.
“To this end, we’ll be starting our to ensure human capital to vaccinate over [the] weekend as well.”
